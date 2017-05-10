Tulsa Police searching for suspect in south Tulsa shooting Tuesday night

7:02 AM, May 10, 2017

Tulsa Police are looking for a suspect in a North Tulsa shooting near 67th St. and S. Lewis Ave.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TULSA -- Police are searching for a suspect after a shooting in south Tulsa Tuesday night.

According to police, the shooting happened at an apartment complex near East 67th Street and South Lewis Avenue around 10 p.m. Tuesday night.

Police say the victim was shot in the leg. The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to make a recovery.

