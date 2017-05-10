Tulsa Police searching for suspect in south Tulsa shooting Tuesday night

TULSA -- Police are searching for a suspect after a shooting in south Tulsa Tuesday night.

According to police, the shooting happened at an apartment complex near East 67th Street and South Lewis Avenue around 10 p.m. Tuesday night.

Police say the victim was shot in the leg. The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to make a recovery.

