Tulsa Police searching for suspect after burglary at Cricket store in east Tulsa

TULSA -- Police are searching for a suspect they say allegedly smashed in a glass door of an east Tulsa cell phone store.

Around 2 in the morning Wednesday, police responded to the Cricket store near 31st Street and Garnett.

Police say after they arrived, they discovered that the glass door to the store had been smashed in.

At this time, police are waiting to check surveillance video. Employees of the store are unsure what the suspect may have taken.

