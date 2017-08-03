Tulsa Police search suspects in connection to an attempted carjacking in east Tulsa

TULSA -- Police are searching for the suspects in connection to an attempted carjacking in east Tulsa.

The victim told police she was at the Quiktrip off 11th and Garnett when a man and a woman approached her and asked her for a ride to the Sierra Pointe Apartments.

According to police, the victim accepted to give them a ride and turned into South 107th East Avenue when one of the suspects allegedly told her to stop the car at a dead-end street. The victim told police the suspects demanded for her keys and she fought with them.

Then, she said she got out of the car and the male suspect shot her in the ankle. Then, she stated the suspects ran eastbound, got into a gray vehicle and took off.

The victim then drove to a convenience store and called for help. Officers arrived at the store at 10 p.m. to start the investigation.

The woman shot was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say one of the suspects is still outstanding.

