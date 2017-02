TULSA -- Tulsa police are searching for two persons of interest in connection with a robbery at an apartment complex in late October.

Police said the victim agreed to meet up with a woman that he had met online at the apartment complex, which is in the area of 6100 South Lewis.

The victim said he followed the woman up a stairwell when he was approached by a man armed with a handgun.

The robbers took the victim's cash and phone and hit him on the head with the gun, police said.

The two people pictured have been identified as persons of interest in connection with the incident.

