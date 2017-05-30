Tulsa Police search for two men suspected of attempting to rob a McDonald's and Kum & Go

TULSA, Okla. - Tulsa Police are searching for two men suspected of attempting to rob a McDonald's and a Kum & Go.

Officers first responded to 15th and Peoria at 1:25 a.m.

They say two suspects, armed with a gun, broke into a side door at McDonald's by throwing a brick. They attempted to open the locked inner door, and the manager began to scream scaring away the suspects.

Nothing was taken from the fast-food chain. The manager described the suspects as wearing black clothing and covering their faces.

Then at 2:13 a.m. officers responded to Kum & Go on Yale and Skelly Drive.

Security working at the property told police that a suspect wearing dark clothing, hoodies and armed with a gun entered the convenience store and demanded the security guard to open the cash register. Then, the security guard took out her firearm scaring away the suspect.

The suspect was last seen heading east on foot into the KIA dealership across the street. Tulsa Police set up a perimeter and K9 helped to track the suspects; however, the suspect was not located.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance videos for any evidence that could lead them to the suspects.

