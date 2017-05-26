Tulsa Police search for a man who robbed Tulsa Hills' Whataburger and stole cash.
TULSA, Okla. - Tulsa Police are searching for a suspect who robbed the Whataburger at Tulsa Hills Shopping Center and stole cash.
An employee working at the restaurant when the incident occurred told police the suspect was armed with a gun, was wearing a mask and demanded money. Then, the victim told police the suspect ran away with cash from the restaurant.
Police said the employee was not hurt.
When police arrived, they used a K-9 to help with the suspect's search, but didn't find anyone. The suspect could have gotten away in a car, but police are unsure.