Tulsa Police say suspects threatened a man with a crowbar, then stole his car

TULSA -- Police are investigating a carjacking in east Tulsa where the victim was threatened by several suspects.

Officers responded to the Windsong Apartments on 3139 South Mingo Road around 9:30 p.m. The victim told police he was outside his apartment when several suspects approached him and demanded his car keys. He said the suspects were armed with a crowbar and sticks.

Police say the victim gave the suspects his keys, and they sped off.

Around 11 p.m., police matched the description of the victim's stolen car to one they saw at 3100 South Garnett Road. Officers followed the vehicle into the Meadows Apartments.

At some point, three suspects jumped out of the vehicle, but officers took the driver into custody. He was being treated for dog bites.

At least two suspects are still outstanding.

