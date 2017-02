TULSA, Okla. - Tulsa Police say a man was shot in the leg after he was caught stealing a truck in north Tulsa.

The incident unfolded at the 1300 block of North Irvington Avenue before 9 a.m.

Chester Burcher said he was warming up his truck on his driveway, while he went inside his house to grab some coffee.

When he came back out, he saw a stranger sitting in his driver's seat and started pulling away from the driveway.

"He had an orange mask on and a hoodie over the top, and all I could see was this," said Burcher.

He said he ran after the suspect and jumped inside the passenger seat. Burcher said the suspect threatened him with a gun, but he wasn't scared.

"He wasn't getting my truck I just knew that," said Burcher.

Then, the suspect took off at a high speed on North Irvington Avenue.

Burcher's son, Dakota Burcher, was home when this occurred. He said he jumped into his car and chased his dad's truck down the street.O

Once he caught up, he opened fire, shooting the suspect once in the leg.

Tulsa Police said the suspect was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. They said he will be booked for auto theft.

Meanwhile, Burcher said these incidents are too common in his neighborhood, and he hopes they will stop in the future.