TULSA -- Police are searching for a man after they said he shot a woman's dog at random at an apartment complex Tuesday night.

Officers said the woman was walking her dog at a complex near 49th and Memorial when a man starting firing shots at the dog. The German Shepard-Husky mix was hit at least once in the hind quarter.

The man ran off wearing a red hoodie. It's unclear why he started shooting.

The dog was transported to an animal hospital in an unknown condition.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: