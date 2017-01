TULSA -- One person is in custody after a suspect allegedly hit a woman with a stolen car before leading police on a chase.

According to police, a man allegedly stole a vehicle from an apartment complex on the 5000 block of East Skelly Drive before hitting a pedestrian.

TPD says man stole car from apartment complex near 5000 E Skelly Dr. Officers say he hit woman & fled scene. @KJRH2HD — Katie Wisely (@KatieWiselyTV) January 11, 2017

I'm told the man was part of an armed robbery incident earlier tonight. Man lead officers on chase.. now crashed in Wagoner Co. @KJRH2HD — Katie Wisely (@KatieWiselyTV) January 11, 2017

Officers say the woman was hit was send to St. Francis. Her condition is non-life threatening. @KJRH2HD — Katie Wisely (@KatieWiselyTV) January 11, 2017

After hitting the woman, the man then led police on a chase that exceeded 90 miles per hour and was eventually taken over by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

OHP will investigate the chase in Wagoner County while Tulsa Police investigate the hit-and-run and stolen vehicle incidents in Tulsa.

Police say the woman was taken to the hospital where she is expected to be okay.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: