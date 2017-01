TULSA -- The Tulsa Police Department and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol plan to crack down on DUI Saturday night.

Both agencies will hold a checkpoint in Tulsa. The checkpoint will be held in north Tulsa, according to a press release.

The checkpoint will be held from 10 p.m. Saturday to 3 a.m. Sunday. The effort is part of the state's ENDUI campaign.

