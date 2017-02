TULSA -- Police have released the numbers after a DUI checkpoint held in downtown Tulsa Saturday night.

The checkpoint was held on 8th Street and Cincinnati Avenue from 10 p.m. Saturday night to 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

In total, officers say they check nearly 250 vehicles. Police made seven DUI arrests as well as a felony warrant arrest and a misdemeanor drug arrest.

Police also issued a total of 126 citations throughout the night.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: