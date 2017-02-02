Tulsa police officer Betty Shelby to go to trial in May in Terence Crutcher fatal shooting case

Cloudy
Judge Denied Defense's Motion To Dismiss Case
Tulsa Police Officer Betty Shelby is charged with manslaughter in the shooting death of Terence Crutcher and will go to trial. 2 Works for You reporter Gitzel Puente was live outside the courthouse with information.
Tulsa Police officer Betty Shelby will go to trial for the shooting death of Terence Crutcher. She is charged with first degree manslaughter.
Feb. 1, 2016 - Tulsa police officer Betty Shelby waits for the elevator following her court appearance in which the judge set May 8, 2017 as the day her first-degree manslaughter jury trial will begin for the shooting death of Terence Crutcher.
TULSA - Tulsa Police officer Betty Shelby will go to trial for the shooting death of Terence Crutcher.
BREAKING: Betty Shelby's jury trial is set for May 8. #TerenceCrutcher #Tulsa #Oklahoma @KJRH2HD
Shelby has been charged with first-degree manslaughter for the death of Crutcher, 40, on Sept. 16, 2016.
BREAKING: District Court Judge Drummond denies both motions by defense representing #Shelby in #Crutcher shooting death @KJRH2HD
District Judge Doug Drummond overruled motions by Shelby's attorneys to have the case thrown out for lack of evidence or sent back for a new preliminary hearing.
Prosecutors say Shelby acted unreasonably because Crutcher wasn't armed or combative when she approached him after his SUV broke down, and that he obeyed commands to raise his hands.
Shelby's attorneys say she shot Crutcher because she feared for her life, believing Crutcher was reaching into his vehicle for a gun.
SECTION: Fatal shooting of Terence Crutcher
Shelby is a five-year veteran of Tulsa Police Department.
Officer Betty Shelby arrives at #Tulsa courthouse for district court arraignment. Starts in less than 6min @KJRH2HD pic.twitter.com/hbyMqkxGN1
