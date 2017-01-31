Tulsa police need help identifying two women in connection to stolen bank card in November

TULSA - Tulsa Police Department is asking for help with identifying two women they describe as people of interest in connection with a stolen bank card.

According to the Financial Crimes Unit, a woman had her wallet stolen out of her friend's car on Nov. 18, 2016.

The women in the photos below used a bank card from the stolen wallet, police said.

If you have information, contact Detective Sergeant Ali Maurer by email or at 918-596-9209. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS with any information. Reference Case #2017-073798.

