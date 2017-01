TULSA -- Following an investigation, police say a man killed while jogging along Sheridan Road was not using a crosswalk.

According to police , just before 5:45 a.m. on January 3, Michael Reid was crossing Sheridan Road along the Creek Turnpike Trail when he entered the roadway in front of a northbound vehicle and was struck and killed.

Police say the vehicle then left the scene. Businesses in the area of the crash have provided security footage to help police determine who struck Reid.

Police ask that anyone who was driving on Sheridan south of 91st Street between 5:20 and 5:45 a.m. on January 3 contact them so their vehicle may be ruled out. The number to contact is 918-596-1135.

