Tulsa Police: Man held woman inside home against her will, kicked dogs

TULSA -- Tulsa police officers arrested a man with a felony warrant Sunday night after a woman called 911 and said she was being held against her will inside her home.

Officers responded to the home on South Indianapolis Avenue in reference to a stolen vehicle report, where they found a woman inside the home along with Jason Luker, 43.

Police said they found Luker had a felony warrant for kidnapping and domestic assault and battery, but when they tried to re-enter the home, all the lights had been turned off and no one answered the door.

A 911 call was then by the woman, who said she felt in danger and was being held against her will in the bathroom of the home.

Officers were able to get Luker to come out of the home, but not before he kicked dogs inside the residence for making noises while he was trying to keep them quiet from the police, according to the arrest report.

Luker was arrested on complaints of kidnapping, domestic assault and cruelty to animals.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: