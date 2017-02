TULSA -- A man died Saturday morning after police say his roommate allegedly beat him in January.

According to police, 54-year-old Leroy Coleman died Saturday morning after being kicked in the head several times my his roommate, Donald Cowans, 56, on January 16.

Police say the following day, Cowans answered the door of his home and was shot.

After investigating, police learned the motive behind the shooting of Cowans was the beating of Coleman. Police believe family members of Coleman were involved in the shooting.

On January 28, police arrested Cowans for assault with intent to kill. The charge is expected to be upgraded to murder Saturday, according to a police report.

This is Tulsa's 7th homicide of 2017.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

