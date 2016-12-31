Tulsa Police: Man arrested after allegedly lighting building on fire after fight with ex-girlfriend

TULSA -- Several families are without a home after police say a man allegedly started a fire at an east Tulsa apartment building.

Police say the fire happened at the Addison Apartments near East Admiral Place and 101st East Avenue.

Rodernick Sterling Randell, 35, was arrested after allegedly threatening his ex-girlfriend and kicking in her front door before lighting the building on fire.

No one was injured, but the building was completely destroyed, according to officers.

"Unfortunately for most people in the complex, it's going to be a total loss for all of their belongings. its very unfortunate being this close to Christmas," said Corporal J.D. Lawson with the Tulsa Police Department.

Officers say the Oklahoma Highway Patrol found Randell driving away from the property while crews worked to extinguish the flames.

While searching his vehicle, investigators say they found a loaded gun and matches.

