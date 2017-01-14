Tulsa Police: Man allegedly assaults homeowner after crashing into home in north Tulsa

TULSA -- A man was arrested Saturday morning after police say he crashed his vehicle into a yard and allegedly assaulted the homeowner and a neighbor.

Police were responding to a crash near Pine and Boston when they say they heard gunshots and saw a man run from the area.

Police say Keandra Wilson, 30, allegedly crashed his vehicle into a residents back yard. After crashing, Wilson tried to leave when the homeowner and an armed neighbor tried to stop him and were assaulted by Wilson.

During the assault, the neighbor allegedly fired a round to stop the assault.

Wilson was arrested on complaints of DUI, hit and run and assault and battery. Police say the armed neighbor was not charged with a crime.