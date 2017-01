TULSA -- Police are investigating after someone hit a police car with a baseball bat Tuesday morning.

Police said the officer was heading to the jail with a suspect. The officer stopped at an intersection at 49th Street North and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard around 1:45 a.m.

Police said someone approached the car and struck it multiple times with a baseball bat before running away.

The officer did not chase the suspect because he had a prisoner in custody. Other officers searched the area and used the police helicopter, but did not find the suspect.

