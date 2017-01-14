Tulsa Police locate person of interest, Shakiyla Colvin, in 2016 homicide

Police have located a woman they say was allegedly involved in a homicide last month.

Police say Shakiyla Colvin, 26, allegedly drove a Jeep Cherokee used to flee the scene of a murder.

Colvin and Andrew McGee were involved in an illegal transaction on December 20 when McGee shot and killed Joshua Farrar, say police.

Police believe Colvin is involved as an accessory before and after the murder.

Police say they were able to locate Colvin after receiving a tip someone called in to Crime Stoppers. Police were also able to locate the Jeep used in the murder.

