UPDATE: TPD says mother kills herself after shooting son

UPDATE: Tulsa Police are on the scene investigating a deadly shooting at 55th and S. Garnett near the Corn Popper; say mother shoots son, then kills herself.

Police say the son was shot in the shoulder and were uncertain of his condition.

This happened shortly after 9 a.m. and the son was able to run out of a carpet cleaning business after being shot and he waved down police.

2 Works for You has a crew on the scene. Stay with us on the air, online and on the app.

