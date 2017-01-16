Tulsa Police investigating after man shot 5 times in east Tulsa Sunday night

TULSA -- A man shot five times in east Tulsa Sunday night has died from his injuries, say Tulsa Police.

Police were called to a shooting on the 3200 block of Garnett Road just before 7 Sunday night.

When they arrived, police discovered a man laying on the ground they say had been shot five times.

According to EMSA, the victim was transported to the hospital in emergent condition where he later died.

Police are searching for suspects they say fled the scene in a dark SUV.

