Tulsa Police investigating armed robbery at Wendy's Monday morning

TULSA -- Police are investigating after two armed suspects allegedly robbed a midtown Wendy’s at gunpoint.

Police responded to the restaurant located near 31st and Harvard early Monday morning.

According to police, the suspects forced their way into the store armed with a shotgun and a handgun.

Police believe the back door of the restaurant was open at the time of the robbery. The suspects then allegedly took money and fled the scene.

No one was injured, according to Tulsa Police.

