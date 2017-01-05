Tulsa Police investigating after man says woman stole his wallet, ran off when he offered her a ride

TULSA -- Police are looking for a suspect after a man says she stole his wallet after he offered her a ride Thursday morning.

The victim told officers he was driving near 11th and Memorial around 12:45 a.m. when he spotted a woman and pulled over to offer her a ride.

He said she grabbed his wallet, jumped out of the car and ran off. The victim said he got out to chase her and was confronted by a man with a handgun. He said the man threatened him and left in a blue hatchback.

Neither person was located.

