Tulsa Police investigating after a stray bullet tore through a home, nearly hitting a resident

TULSA, Okla. - Tulsa Police are investigating after a stray bullet tore through a home, nearly hitting a resident.

Officers received the call around midnight at the 3300 block of Xyler Street.

When they arrived, the residents of the home told officers they heard gunshots fired. Then, a stray bullet tore through the front door, hitting the wall above the couch.

One of the residents was sitting on the couch when the incident happened. No one was injured in the shooting.

Police collected evidence at the scene. At this time, there have been no arrests.

Investigators were looking into an anonymous call they received about the neighbors firing shots earlier. They haven't been able to reach them for questioning.

