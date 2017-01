TULSA -- Police are investigating after a double shooting in midtown Tulsa Sunday night.

Police say the shooting happened near 15th Street and Fulton Avenue around 9 p.m.

Police say the victims then drove their car to The Coves on Memorial apartment complex where they were picked up by EMSA and taken to the hospital.

According to authorities, one of the men is in serious condition and the other is expected to be okay.

After the shooting, police blocked off a portion of 15th Street as they investigated to find out exactly how the shooting happened.

