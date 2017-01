TULSA -- Police are investigating after a body was found in north Tulsa Sunday morning.

Police say the 62-year-old man's body was found under the City Bus Shelter at Pine Street and M.L.K. Boulevard.

According to police, there is no evidence of a crime. Police say the death could be weather-related.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: