Tulsa Police investigate a shooting in north Tulsa where a man was shot in the arm

TULSA, Okla. - Tulsa Police say a man was shot in the arm near Sequoyah Park, but is expected to recover.

Officers responded to the corner of Latimer and Harvard around 2:30 a.m. where a call of shots fired went out.

When they arrived, they found the victim inside a pickup truck that was stalled in the middle of the street. The man had a gunshot wound to the arm and the truck had several bullet holes. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

During the investigation, police found shell casings about a half mile from where the victim was found. The evidence was recovered from the parking lot of Sequoyah Park.

Police are investigating what led to the shooting. There's no suspect information at this time.

