Tulsa Police in standoff situation

Tulsa--

Officers are in a standoff situation with a suspect in north Tulsa.

Police responded to the scene near East 46th Street North and North Garrison Avenue around 1:45 AM.

Our crew on the scene reports seeing officers with rifles drawn and shining spotlights at a home.

Police say this may be connected to a robbery which occurred earlier Wednesday morning.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.

