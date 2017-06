Police have identified the officers involved in a shooting in east Tulsa on June 24.

Tulsa police say Officer C. Murtaugh, 38, Officer T. Komasa, 31, and Cpl. J Ward, 58, all discharged their weapons during the incident.

RELATED: Police identify suspect killed in officer-involved shooting

According to police, the incident began when a vehicle was stolen. Police say Jimmie Bevenue ran from police and was armed with a gun at the time of the shooting. Bevenue died at the scene.

The shooting happened on 4th and Garnett. All three officers are on administrative leave while the shooting is under investigation.

