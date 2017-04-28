Tulsa police, firefighters investigating death in west Tulsa Friday morning
1:17 PM, Apr 28, 2017
TULSA -- Police and firefighters are investigating after a man was found dead in his apartment Friday morning.
Police were called to an apartment on the 7800 block of South Union Avenue around 11:15 a.m. Friday. When police arrived on scene, they say a man was found dead and a woman was transported to the hospital.
The cause of death is under investigation. Police are currently waiting for the medical examiner to arrive on scene.