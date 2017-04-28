Tulsa police, firefighters investigating death in west Tulsa Friday morning

1:17 PM, Apr 28, 2017

File photo of an ambulance.

Copyright 2013 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TULSA -- Police and firefighters are investigating after a man was found dead in his apartment Friday morning.

Police were called to an apartment on the 7800 block of South Union Avenue around 11:15 a.m. Friday.  When police arrived on scene, they say a man was found dead and a woman was transported to the hospital.

The cause of death is under investigation. Police are currently waiting for the medical examiner to arrive on scene.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top