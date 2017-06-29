Tulsa Police Department orders 450 body cameras for field officers

TULSA -- The Tulsa Police Department announced Thursday that it ordered 450 body cameras which will be worn by all police field officers.

Forty Tulsa police officers have been wearing the cameras for the last several months in a testing phase for the camera system.

The department said the body cameras have been found to be very beneficial as they provide evidence and transparency.

"The Tulsa Commission on Community Policing recommended deployment of body cameras for patrol officers, and this order is an important step in reaching our goal of deployment by the end of this calendar year," Mayor G.T. Bynum said. "I am thankful for the Tulsa Police Officers who have voluntarily tested camera models in the field, and for the Police Department staff who worked hard to move this order forward expeditiously."

Officials said police patrol cars must receive hardware updates and officers must receive training before the new body-worn camera system can be deployed.

