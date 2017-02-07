Tulsa Police Department announces new community resource officer, Amley Floyd
12:04 PM, Feb 7, 2017
TULSA -- The Tulsa Police Department has announced a new position focused on building relationships with residents and businesses in the 61st and Peoria area.
Officer Amley Floyd, who's known as "Popsey," is filling the "community resource" position.
Police said the goal of the position is "to foster a better relationship between members of the public and the Tulsa Police Department through crime prevention education, direct one-on-one interaction between members of the community and the police, and to identify ways in which the police and community can work together to improve the quality of life."
Floyd has been a member of TPD since 2011 and has been working within the Gilcrease Division.