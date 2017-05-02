Tulsa Police crack down on speeders in active school zones this month before end of classes

Fair
The Tulsa Police Department starts its speed enforcement in school zones this month. 2 Works for You Reporter Gitzel Puente was live outside Elliot Elementary School with details.
TULSA, Okla. - Tulsa Police are cracking down on speeders in active school zones this month before end of classes.
They expect an increase of foot and vehicle traffic before summer break, and want to ensure children's safety.
Officers will be randomly checking school areas in south and west Tulsa. They won't issue a warning if someone is caught speeding.
A traffic violation requires a court appearance and a fine up to $500 or up to 30 days in jail.
Police remind you to slow down, pay attention and avoid any distractions like being on your phone.