Tulsa Police Chief Chuck Jordan says comments in newspaper article were taken out of context

Tulsa Police Chief Chuck Jordan released a statement after he said his comments in a recent newspaper article were taken out of context.

“I think history has proven that we’re going to have more crime problems from that community,” said Jordan in a Tulsa World article.

In the statement released Tuesday, Chief Jordan goes on to explain what he meant by the comment.

“My use of the term ‘that community’ immediately followed a statement that read, ‘I suspect we have a socioeconoic factor as far as arrests,’ the police chief said. ‘I think you have a portion of the community that is somewhat disenfranchised, and a portion of the community that is not at the same economic level.’ The term ‘that community’ referenced the impoverished and economically deprived community.”

Read the full statement below:

In response to the news release by We the People Oklahoma regarding statements attributed to me.

My comments were taken out of context. I have stated in the past and I believe that past societal issues are a factor in criminal behavior, as are other issues including poverty and education. I believe that when we as a society address those past issues along with current poverty and educational issues we all will see a more peaceful society in which we live.

My use of the term “that community” immediately followed a statement that read, “I suspect we have a socioeconomic factor as far as arrests," the police chief said. "I think you have a portion of the community that is somewhat disenfranchised, and a portion of the community that is not at the same economic level.” The term “that community” referenced the impoverished and economically deprived community.

Anyone who so desires can find Bureau of Justice statistics that have shown for decades that there is direct correlation between socio-economic factors and crime. We do not use those statistics to point a finger at any segment of our society but we do use them to address crime trends that plague our citizens. We see the same dynamic in all sectors of our community in reference to poverty and crime regardless of racial makeup.

Leaders on both sides of the race issue have correctly maintained that we all need to sit down and have the difficult conversations. I could not agree more.

I would submit that we also have to have equally candid and sometimes difficult conversations about crime in our community. Again, this is not about pointing fingers, this is about addressing crime.

Solutions to crime problems may very well include improving infrastructure, education, health care, community policing and economic development. Part of the solution will also be enforcement. It will take an honest and forthright partnership between the community and the police department to resolve these problems.

My words were not intended to divide and I am disappointed that my words are being used out of context in an attempt to do so.

