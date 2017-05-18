Tulsa Police Chief and Mayor scheduled a news conference to speak on Shelby's case after verdict

TULSA, Okla. - A news conference is scheduled for Thursday at 10 a.m. at Tulsa City Hall.

Tulsa Police Chief Chuck Jordan and Mayor G.T. Bynum will be making statements on officer Betty Shelby's manslaughter case.

This conference is taking place 10 hours after Shelby was acquitted.

