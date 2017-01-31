Tulsa Police arrested three men connected to a shooting at the Shoreline Apartments

TULSA, Okla. - Tulsa Police are investigating a shooting at the Shoreline Apartments on 9601 E. 21st Place in east Tulsa.

A 20-year-old man was shot in the abdomen after he left an apartment. Police say he was confronted by two individuals and a fight started.

Officers found the victim lying on the ground at a Sinclair convenience store on 21st and Garnett about a mile from the apartment complex.

He was taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition.

Officers arrested three people at the apartment complex connected to the shooting.

Police are still investigating the motive.

