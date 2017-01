TULSA -- Police arrested a woman for possession of a stolen vehicle and eluding officers after a chase through Midtown Tuesday morning.

Police said the chase started on 19th and Birmingham when an officer noticed the woman acting suspiciously. The officer attempted to pull the driver over, but she took off.

When police ran the vehicle's tag, the car came back as stolen.

Police then chased the suspect for about two miles through midtown neighborhoods. The pursuit ended when the driver parked the car and ran out on foot.

A police K9 was able to track the suspect and assist with the arrest. Officers found the suspect hiding underneath someone's porch.

Police say the car was stolen from a Tulsa Quiktrip a month ago when a driver allegedly left the car running unattended with the keys inside.

Officers remind you to always lock your car if you're going to leave it unattended.

In the state, you could be cited $30 for leaving an engine running unattended.

