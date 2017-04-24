Tulsa Police arrested a man for driving in a stolen vehicle and leading officers on a chase

TULSA, Okla. - Tulsa Police arrested 27-year-old Joseph Wagener after he led officers on a chase in a stolen pickup truck.

It started on the 500 block of N. College Avenue. An officer tried to stop Wagener after he ran the tag number of the pickup truck he was driving, and it came back as stolen.

Wagener didn't stop and took off. He led officers through different neighborhoods in north Tulsa.

The chase finally ended when police deployed stop sticks to deflate the tires. Wagener stopped the pickup truck in front of someone's backyard.

Then, police put him in handcuffs and booked him at the Tulsa County Jail.

Wagener will be facing charges of being in possession of a stolen vehicle and eluding officers.

