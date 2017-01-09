Tulsa police arrested a man and woman after a chase, burglary and possible kidnapping in Midtown

TULSA -- Police arrested two people overnight after a reported chase, burglary and possible kidnapping.

Officers were investigating a possible abduction near East 5th Place and Sheridan around 2 a.m. Monday. The caller told police that her son and his girlfriend were assaulted and abducted by two people over a possible drug debt.

Officers spotted a vehicle matching the suspect vehicle description and tried to pull the car over. Police said the driver fled and eventually crashed into the concrete barrier near Interstate 244 and Yale.

Officers said the man and woman fled on foot and broke into a garage where they were arrested.

While officers were chasing the suspects the possible kidnapping victims arrived back home with injuries from the assault. Officers said the victims were not cooperating with officers.

Officers arrested 30-year-old Anthony Guido and 30-year-old Ariana Breivik for burglary and pursuit charges. The kidnapping allegations are still under investigation.

