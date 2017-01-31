Tulsa Police: Arrest warrant issued for man, Rigoberto Pureco, who allegedly shot, killed two people

TULSA -- An arrest warrant has been issued for the man police say allegedly shot and killed two people inside a Tulsa bar.

A warrant was issued for Rigoberto Pureco, 33, for two counts of first degree murder.

On October 10, 2016, police say Pureco shot and killed two bar managers, Adan Duran and Saira Vasquez, after they asked him to leave the bar.

It is believed that Pureco was in the bar in hopes of romantically leaving with the bar tender, according to a press release. After being asked to leave by Duran and Vasquez, Pureco allegedly went to his vehicle, retrieved a pistol and shot and killed both Vasquez and Duran.

The bar tender was able to hide as Pureco made his getaway. The murders were Tulsa's 56th and 57th of 2016.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

