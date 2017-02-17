Tulsa police arrest Tulsa most wanted murder suspect, Byron Penn after October 2016 murder

TULSA -- Police have arrested a man in connection with an October 2016 murder.

Police say Byron Penn, 31, was arrested during a traffic stop near 111th Street and South Mingo Thursday afternoon.

A first degree murder warrant was issued for Penn after police connected him to the shooting death of Norman Huntley, a security guard for the Route 66 Event Center.

RELATED: Man wanted in connection to fatal shooting of security guard, reports Tulsa Police

Police say on October 2, several people allegedly stole a backpack from someone inside the event center. After taking the backpack to a waiting car, a fight broke out just before Huntley was shot and killed.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: