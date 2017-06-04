Tulsa police arrest man for first degree rape in north Tulsa

TULSA - The Tulsa Police Department arrested a Broken Arrow man on charges of first-degree rape in north Tulsa Saturday night.

Officers were called out to the 2500 block of N. Peoria just before midnight on a hostage/rape case, according to the police report.

Police located the alleged victim who said the man had engaged in sex with her without her consent. She said it happened around 11 p.m. and midnight. She told officers that the man pulled her pants down and refused to stop when she repeatedly told him to stop.

Officers stated in their report they rescued the alleged victim through her bedroom window. TPD says the suspect, R.C. Richardson, aka Daunte, was arrested at the scene.

After being arrested, Richardson refused to speak to the Sex Crime Detectives.

