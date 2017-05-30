Tulsa police arrest 10, cite 75 during midtown Tulsa sobriety checkpoint

TULSA -- Police arrested 10 people and issued 75 citations Friday during a sobriety checkpoint in midtown Tulsa.

The checkpoint was held by members of the Tulsa Police Department's Riverside Division Traffic Unit, Gilcrease Division Traffic Unit, Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Tulsa County Sheriff's Office from 10 p.m. on Friday to 2 a.m. on Saturday in the area of South Peoria Avenue and East 41st Street.

Eight people were arrested on DUI counts, two people were arrested on felony counts, 75 citations were issued and 73 warnings were issued during the checkpoint.

Police urge Tulsa drivers to avoid consuming intoxicating substances, refrain from using electronic devices while driving, buckle seat belts and pay attention to warning signs.

