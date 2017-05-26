TULSA - Tulsa Police are searching for five men suspected of breaking into an east Tulsa apartment.

Corporal Billy White said around 4:30 a.m. officers responded to the Sierra Pointe Apartments at 1433 S. 107th East Avenue.

Cpl. White said the victim told police that he heard banging at his front door, and that five men broke into his apartment.

The victim claimed the suspects hit him in the back of the head with a rifle, stole several items and then ran away.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.

