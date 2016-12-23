TULSA - Tulsa Police are looking for two men they say robbed a midtown McDonald's at gunpoint Friday morning.

Around 2:30 a.m. officers say they got the call.

When they arrived witnesses told police the men broke a glass door with a rock and forced all of the employees to the ground.

They showed guns before taking money and running out.

Police say witnesses didn't get a good look at which they went because they were on the ground, but were able to see certain details on the men.

They described the suspects as two black males between 20 and 30 years old.

The first is about 5'8", 160 pounds, wearing a green hoodie and left-handed.

The other is about 5'10" wearing either a green or black hoodie, and is right handed.

Witnesses said they were holding silver semi-automatic handguns. One a pistol.

Police tried to setup a perimeter and bring out K-9s, but their search wasn't successful.

Both patrol officers and highway patrol are looking out for the men.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: