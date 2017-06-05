Tulsa Police are investigating a double-shooting near 6400 S. Owasso
TULSA, Okla. - Tulsa Police are investigating a double-shooting that could be connected near 6400 S. Owasso Place.
They responded to the scene around 6:30 a.m. on Monday. When officers arrived, they found a woman lying on the street with a gunshot wound to the stomach. Some good samaritans tried to help the woman when police got to the scene.
She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
Investigators say the woman could have been shot inside a car. It had bullet holes in the front windshield, and police found shell casings on the street. They believe the shooting could have stemmed from a domestic situation.
Police say they found a man walking in the area who had been shot. They believe both incidents could have been related.