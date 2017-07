TULSA - While many people spent the Fourth of July enjoying a good barbecue, the Tulsa Police Department focused on keeping Tulsans safe.

2 Works for You met the man who organizes it all.

"We want to make sure everybody has a good time, and is very safe when they’re here and gets home safely," said Sgt. Chris Witt, the head of special events for the Tulsa Police Department.

Throughout the day he had meetings with each of the 40-50 officers on the street, personally handled each closed road and did it all out of a Mobile Command Center.

But it's not just police.

“This is a great example to the citizens of Tulsa of how well the police department, the fire department and EMSA work together," said Tulsa District Fire Chief Jon Steiner.

All of Tulsa's Public Safety teams worked together.

“People need to be able to have access to us, you know when something jumps off inside the middle of the crowd, if you’re not there then...(shrugs)" said Sgt. Witt.

However, the most important part of his today was connecting with the Tulsans he works so hard to protect.

