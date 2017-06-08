Tulsa Parks announces openings for lifeguards, swim instructors

TULSA -- Tulsa Parks announced Thursday that the city has openings for several city pool related jobs.

The opened positions include lifeguards and swim-lesson certified water safety instructors.

Tulsa is also offering a free lifeguarding class to be held June 15-17. Those interested in applying to become a lifeguard can click here.

